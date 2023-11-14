The UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) face the Lamar Cardinals (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

UTSA vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

UTSA Stats Insights

Last season, the Roadrunners had a 41% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.7% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Cardinals' opponents hit.

UTSA had a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.7% from the field.

The Roadrunners were the 178th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Cardinals ranked 117th.

Last year, the Roadrunners averaged 5.2 fewer points per game (69.3) than the Cardinals allowed (74.5).

When UTSA totaled more than 74.5 points last season, it went 6-4.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison

UTSA scored 70 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 68.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Roadrunners surrendered 71.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 83.5.

When playing at home, UTSA sunk one more threes per game (7.8) than in away games (6.8). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to away from home (34.1%).

