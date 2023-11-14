How to Watch UTSA vs. Lamar on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) face the Lamar Cardinals (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.
UTSA vs. Lamar Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- Eastern Michigan vs Florida Atlantic (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Texas A&M vs SMU (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
UTSA Stats Insights
- Last season, the Roadrunners had a 41% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.7% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Cardinals' opponents hit.
- UTSA had a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Roadrunners were the 178th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Cardinals ranked 117th.
- Last year, the Roadrunners averaged 5.2 fewer points per game (69.3) than the Cardinals allowed (74.5).
- When UTSA totaled more than 74.5 points last season, it went 6-4.
UTSA Home & Away Comparison
- UTSA scored 70 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 68.2 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Roadrunners surrendered 71.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 83.5.
- When playing at home, UTSA sunk one more threes per game (7.8) than in away games (6.8). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to away from home (34.1%).
UTSA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 78-68
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 102-76
|Williams Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Lamar
|-
|Montagne Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Texas State
|-
|Strahan Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Houston Christian
|-
|Sharp Gymnasium
