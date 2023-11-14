The UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) face the Lamar Cardinals (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

UTSA vs. Lamar Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

UTSA Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Roadrunners had a 41% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.7% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Cardinals' opponents hit.
  • UTSA had a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Roadrunners were the 178th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Cardinals ranked 117th.
  • Last year, the Roadrunners averaged 5.2 fewer points per game (69.3) than the Cardinals allowed (74.5).
  • When UTSA totaled more than 74.5 points last season, it went 6-4.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison

  • UTSA scored 70 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 68.2 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Roadrunners surrendered 71.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 83.5.
  • When playing at home, UTSA sunk one more threes per game (7.8) than in away games (6.8). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to away from home (34.1%).

UTSA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Western Illinois W 78-68 UTSA Convocation Center
11/10/2023 @ Minnesota L 102-76 Williams Arena
11/14/2023 @ Lamar - Montagne Center
11/17/2023 @ Texas State - Strahan Arena
11/20/2023 @ Houston Christian - Sharp Gymnasium

