The TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) face the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. UT Rio Grande Valley matchup in this article.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. TCU Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline UT Rio Grande Valley Moneyline BetMGM TCU (-28.5) 161.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. TCU Betting Trends (2022-23)

UT Rio Grande Valley covered 13 times in 27 games with a spread last season.

The Vaqueros were an underdog by 28.5 points or more last year once, and failed to cover the spread.

TCU compiled a 15-18-0 record against the spread last season.

The Horned Frogs and their opponents combined to hit the over 16 out of 33 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.