The TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) take on the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. TCU Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

The Vaqueros shot at a 46.9% rate from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Horned Frogs averaged.

UT Rio Grande Valley went 13-6 when it shot better than 42.7% from the field.

The Vaqueros were the 61st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Horned Frogs finished 39th.

The Vaqueros' 78.7 points per game last year were 10.3 more points than the 68.4 the Horned Frogs gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 68.4 points last season, UT Rio Grande Valley went 13-7.

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison

At home, UT Rio Grande Valley put up 84.5 points per game last season, 13.2 more than it averaged away (71.3).

At home, the Vaqueros allowed 73.3 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (85.2).

Beyond the arc, UT Rio Grande Valley made fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (33.9%) as well.

