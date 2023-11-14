The TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) take on the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. TCU Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

  • The Vaqueros shot at a 46.9% rate from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Horned Frogs averaged.
  • UT Rio Grande Valley went 13-6 when it shot better than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Vaqueros were the 61st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Horned Frogs finished 39th.
  • The Vaqueros' 78.7 points per game last year were 10.3 more points than the 68.4 the Horned Frogs gave up to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 68.4 points last season, UT Rio Grande Valley went 13-7.

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, UT Rio Grande Valley put up 84.5 points per game last season, 13.2 more than it averaged away (71.3).
  • At home, the Vaqueros allowed 73.3 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (85.2).
  • Beyond the arc, UT Rio Grande Valley made fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (33.9%) as well.

UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Southwestern Adventist W 110-59 UTRGV Fieldhouse
11/10/2023 South Dakota L 100-79 Sanford Sports Pentagon
11/14/2023 @ TCU - Schollmaier Arena
11/17/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center
11/20/2023 North American - UTRGV Fieldhouse

