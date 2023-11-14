How to Watch UT Rio Grande Valley vs. TCU on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) take on the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other WAC Games
- Tarleton State vs Bradley (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Prairie View A&M vs Abilene Christian (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights
- The Vaqueros shot at a 46.9% rate from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Horned Frogs averaged.
- UT Rio Grande Valley went 13-6 when it shot better than 42.7% from the field.
- The Vaqueros were the 61st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Horned Frogs finished 39th.
- The Vaqueros' 78.7 points per game last year were 10.3 more points than the 68.4 the Horned Frogs gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 68.4 points last season, UT Rio Grande Valley went 13-7.
UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison
- At home, UT Rio Grande Valley put up 84.5 points per game last season, 13.2 more than it averaged away (71.3).
- At home, the Vaqueros allowed 73.3 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (85.2).
- Beyond the arc, UT Rio Grande Valley made fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (33.9%) as well.
UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Southwestern Adventist
|W 110-59
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|11/10/2023
|South Dakota
|L 100-79
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/14/2023
|@ TCU
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/20/2023
|North American
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
