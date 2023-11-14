Tuesday's game that pits the Texas Longhorns (2-0) against the UT Arlington Mavericks (0-2) at Moody Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-56 in favor of Texas, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

The Mavericks head into this game after a 74-57 loss to Lamar on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Arlington vs. Texas Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UT Arlington vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 73, UT Arlington 56

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UT Arlington Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mavericks were outscored by 1.7 points per game last season (scoring 72.7 points per game to rank 49th in college basketball while giving up 74.4 per contest to rank 350th in college basketball) and had a -52 scoring differential overall.

UT Arlington scored more in conference play (73.9 points per game) than overall (72.7).

At home, the Mavericks averaged 78.5 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 66.9.

UT Arlington allowed more points at home (75.6 per game) than on the road (71.4) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.