The Toledo Rockets should win their game against the Bowling Green Falcons at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 14, according to our computer projections. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Bowling Green (+10) Toss Up (51.5) Toledo 27, Bowling Green 24

Toledo Betting Info (2023)

The Rockets have an 80.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the spread, the Rockets are 4-5-0 this year.

Toledo has an ATS record of 2-4 when playing as at least 10-point favorites.

The Rockets have seen five of its nine games hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 51.5 points, 1.8 higher than the average total in Toledo games this season.

Bowling Green Betting Info (2023)

The Falcons have a 25.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Falcons have a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Bowling Green is 2-1 against the spread when an underdog by 10 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in six of the Falcons' nine games with a set total.

The average point total for the Bowling Green this year is 6.9 points lower than this game's over/under.

Rockets vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Toledo 35.9 19.7 42.7 20.0 25.8 19.3 Bowling Green 25.1 24.0 27.5 22.0 23.5 25.3

