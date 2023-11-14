Tuesday's contest between the SMU Mustangs (3-0) and the Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) at Moody Coliseum has a projected final score of 74-64 based on our computer prediction, with a favored SMU squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas A&M vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: Moody Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas A&M vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 74, Texas A&M 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M vs. SMU

Computer Predicted Spread: SMU (-9.5)

SMU (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 137.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas A&M Performance Insights

Offensively, Texas A&M put up 72.8 points per game (149th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It allowed 66.5 points per contest at the other end (71st-ranked).

With 34 rebounds per game, the Aggies were 54th in the country. They allowed 28.5 rebounds per contest, which ranked 39th in college basketball.

Last season Texas A&M ranked 221st in college basketball in assists, delivering 12.5 per game.

The Aggies ranked 175th in the nation with 11.8 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 102nd with 12.9 forced turnovers per contest.

The Aggies drained 6.2 treys per game (299th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while putting up a 32.6% three-point percentage (267th-ranked).

Texas A&M allowed 8.3 three-pointers per game (300th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 33% (120th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Last year Texas A&M took 65.5% two-pointers, accounting for 74% of the team's baskets. It shot 34.5% three-pointers (26% of the team's baskets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.