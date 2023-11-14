The SMU Mustangs (3-0) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Texas A&M vs. SMU Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies made 43.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Mustangs allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

Texas A&M had an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.3% from the field.

The Aggies were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mustangs finished 210th.

Last year, the Aggies put up only 2.8 fewer points per game (72.8) than the Mustangs gave up (75.6).

When Texas A&M totaled more than 75.6 points last season, it went 10-2.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison

Texas A&M put up 73.1 points per game at home last season. In road games, it performed better offensively, averaging 73.7 points per contest.

The Aggies surrendered 60.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 67 when playing on the road.

At home, Texas A&M sunk the same number of threes per game as in away games (6.3). Meanwhile, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in road games (33%).

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule