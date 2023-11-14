TCU vs. UT Rio Grande Valley: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) host the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-1) at Schollmaier Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
TCU vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Schollmaier Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
TCU Betting Records & Stats
- TCU compiled a 15-18-0 record against the spread last season.
- UT Rio Grande Valley (13-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 45.5% of the time, 2.6% more often than TCU (15-18-0) last season.
TCU vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|TCU
|75.3
|154
|68.4
|146.6
|142.4
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|78.7
|154
|78.2
|146.6
|151.4
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional TCU Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Horned Frogs scored only 2.9 fewer points per game (75.3) than the Vaqueros gave up (78.2).
- TCU went 9-1 against the spread and 11-0 overall last season when scoring more than 78.2 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
TCU vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|TCU
|15-18-0
|16-17-0
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|13-14-0
|16-11-0
TCU vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|TCU
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|13-4
|Home Record
|12-6
|4-7
|Away Record
|3-10
|8-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-9-0
|77.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|84.5
|72.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.3
|9-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-6-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.