Tuesday's game at Schollmaier Arena has the TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) matching up with the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 14). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 103-68 win as our model heavily favors TCU.

The game has no set line.

TCU vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Schollmaier Arena

TCU vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 103, UT Rio Grande Valley 68

Spread & Total Prediction for TCU vs. UT Rio Grande Valley

Computer Predicted Spread: TCU (-35.8)

TCU (-35.8) Computer Predicted Total: 170.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TCU Performance Insights

TCU was 90th in the country in points scored (75.3 per game) and 123rd in points conceded (68.4) last season.

The Horned Frogs grabbed 33.3 rebounds per game and conceded 31.9 boards last year, ranking 86th and 231st, respectively, in the nation.

With 16.1 assists per game, TCU was 18th-best in the nation last year.

Last season the Horned Frogs were 23rd-worst in college basketball in 3-point makes (5.6 per game) and ranked 331st in 3-point percentage (31.0%).

Defensively, TCU was 64th in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.3 last season. It was 31st in 3-point percentage allowed at 30.8%.

Last year, TCU attempted 70.1% of its shots from inside the arc, and 29.9% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 79.6% of TCU's baskets were 2-pointers, and 20.4% were 3-pointers.

