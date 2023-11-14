How to Watch TCU vs. UT Rio Grande Valley on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-1) play the TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
TCU vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
TCU Stats Insights
- The Horned Frogs made 45.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Vaqueros allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- In games TCU shot higher than 44.2% from the field, it went 14-5 overall.
- The Horned Frogs were the 86th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Vaqueros ranked 61st.
- Last year, the Horned Frogs averaged 75.3 points per game, only 2.9 fewer points than the 78.2 the Vaqueros allowed.
- TCU had an 11-0 record last season when putting up more than 78.2 points.
TCU Home & Away Comparison
- TCU scored 77.9 points per game last year at home, which was 5.5 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (72.4).
- Defensively the Horned Frogs were better at home last year, allowing 63.5 points per game, compared to 76.3 when playing on the road.
- In terms of three-point shooting, TCU performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 5.4 three-pointers per game with a 30.2% three-point percentage, compared to 5 threes per game and a 28.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Southern
|W 108-75
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/9/2023
|Omaha
|W 82-60
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/14/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/17/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/21/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
