The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-1) play the TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

TCU vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs made 45.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Vaqueros allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

In games TCU shot higher than 44.2% from the field, it went 14-5 overall.

The Horned Frogs were the 86th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Vaqueros ranked 61st.

Last year, the Horned Frogs averaged 75.3 points per game, only 2.9 fewer points than the 78.2 the Vaqueros allowed.

TCU had an 11-0 record last season when putting up more than 78.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

TCU Home & Away Comparison

TCU scored 77.9 points per game last year at home, which was 5.5 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (72.4).

Defensively the Horned Frogs were better at home last year, allowing 63.5 points per game, compared to 76.3 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-point shooting, TCU performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 5.4 three-pointers per game with a 30.2% three-point percentage, compared to 5 threes per game and a 28.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

TCU Upcoming Schedule