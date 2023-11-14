We have high school basketball competition in Tarrant County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

LD Bell High School at Flower Mound High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14

Flower Mound, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Martin High School - Arlington

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rowlett High School at Timberview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Saginaw High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern Hills High School at Cedar Hill High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

Cedar Hill, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

South Grand Prairie High School at Keller High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

Keller, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln High School at Seguin High School - Arlington

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilmer-Hutchins High School at Sam Houston High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Memorial High School - Frisco at Summit High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Brewer High School at Legacy High School