How to Watch Tarleton State vs. Bradley on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Bradley Braves (2-0) hit the court against the Tarleton State Texans (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.
Tarleton State vs. Bradley Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other WAC Games
- Prairie View A&M vs Abilene Christian (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
- UT Rio Grande Valley vs TCU (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
Tarleton State Stats Insights
- The Texans shot at a 45.3% rate from the field last season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Braves averaged.
- Tarleton State went 15-6 when it shot higher than 40.5% from the field.
- The Texans were the 347th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Braves finished 178th.
- The Texans scored an average of 71.9 points per game last year, 9.2 more points than the 62.7 the Braves gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 62.7 points last season, Tarleton State went 16-7.
Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Tarleton State put up 80.8 points per game last season, 17.2 more than it averaged away (63.6).
- At home, the Texans allowed 60.6 points per game, 13.7 fewer points than they allowed away (74.3).
- Beyond the arc, Tarleton State knocked down fewer 3-pointers away (3.6 per game) than at home (6.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (28.2%) than at home (38.8%) too.
Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Virginia
|L 80-50
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Florida International
|W 82-65
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/11/2023
|UNT Dallas
|W 93-52
|Wisdom Gym
|11/14/2023
|@ Bradley
|-
|Carver Arena
|11/20/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|@ SFA
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
