The Bradley Braves (2-0) hit the court against the Tarleton State Texans (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tarleton State vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Tarleton State Stats Insights

The Texans shot at a 45.3% rate from the field last season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Braves averaged.

Tarleton State went 15-6 when it shot higher than 40.5% from the field.

The Texans were the 347th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Braves finished 178th.

The Texans scored an average of 71.9 points per game last year, 9.2 more points than the 62.7 the Braves gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 62.7 points last season, Tarleton State went 16-7.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Tarleton State put up 80.8 points per game last season, 17.2 more than it averaged away (63.6).

At home, the Texans allowed 60.6 points per game, 13.7 fewer points than they allowed away (74.3).

Beyond the arc, Tarleton State knocked down fewer 3-pointers away (3.6 per game) than at home (6.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (28.2%) than at home (38.8%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule