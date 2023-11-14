The Bradley Braves (2-0) hit the court against the Tarleton State Texans (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Tarleton State vs. Bradley Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Tarleton State Stats Insights

  • The Texans shot at a 45.3% rate from the field last season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Braves averaged.
  • Tarleton State went 15-6 when it shot higher than 40.5% from the field.
  • The Texans were the 347th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Braves finished 178th.
  • The Texans scored an average of 71.9 points per game last year, 9.2 more points than the 62.7 the Braves gave up to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 62.7 points last season, Tarleton State went 16-7.

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Tarleton State put up 80.8 points per game last season, 17.2 more than it averaged away (63.6).
  • At home, the Texans allowed 60.6 points per game, 13.7 fewer points than they allowed away (74.3).
  • Beyond the arc, Tarleton State knocked down fewer 3-pointers away (3.6 per game) than at home (6.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (28.2%) than at home (38.8%) too.

Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Virginia L 80-50 John Paul Jones Arena
11/9/2023 @ Florida International W 82-65 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
11/11/2023 UNT Dallas W 93-52 Wisdom Gym
11/14/2023 @ Bradley - Carver Arena
11/20/2023 Austin Peay - JSerra Pavilion
11/29/2023 @ SFA - William R. Johnson Coliseum

