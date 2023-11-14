The Dallas Stars will host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, November 14, with the Stars victorious in three straight games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can turn on ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS to see the Coyotes try to beat the Stars.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars vs Coyotes Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 35 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking sixth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 47 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Stars have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 14 5 8 13 11 11 - Wyatt Johnston 14 7 6 13 8 5 47.7% Joe Pavelski 14 6 7 13 15 5 49.2% Roope Hintz 13 5 7 12 4 0 49.1% Jamie Benn 14 3 8 11 3 11 57.1%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes' total of 42 goals given up (three per game) is 12th in the league.

The Coyotes' 47 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 13th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Coyotes have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Defensively, the Coyotes have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that span.

Coyotes Key Players