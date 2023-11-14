The SMU Mustangs (3-0) host the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) at Moody Coliseum on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

SMU vs. Texas A&M Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: Moody Coliseum

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SMU Betting Records & Stats

SMU compiled an 11-18-0 record against the spread last season.

SMU (11-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 37.9% of the time, 28.8% less often than Texas A&M (22-11-0) last year.

SMU vs. Texas A&M Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SMU 70.3 143.1 75.6 142.1 142.0 Texas A&M 72.8 143.1 66.5 142.1 138.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional SMU Insights & Trends

Last year, the Mustangs scored just 3.8 more points per game (70.3) than the Aggies gave up (66.5).

SMU went 7-10 against the spread and 9-10 overall last season when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

SMU vs. Texas A&M Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SMU 11-18-0 19-10-0 Texas A&M 22-11-0 15-18-0

SMU vs. Texas A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SMU Texas A&M 7-9 Home Record 15-1 1-10 Away Record 7-4 6-9-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.1 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-10-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.