SMU vs. Texas A&M November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) face the SMU Mustangs (3-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
SMU vs. Texas A&M Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SMU Top Players (2022-23)
- Zhuric Phelps: 17.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Samuell Williamson: 9.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Zach Nutall: 13.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Efe Odigie: 11.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen Smith: 4.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas A&M Top Players (2022-23)
- Wade Taylor IV: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyrece Radford: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dexter Dennis: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Henry Coleman III: 9.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julius Marble: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
SMU vs. Texas A&M Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|SMU Rank
|SMU AVG
|Texas A&M AVG
|Texas A&M Rank
|205th
|70.3
|Points Scored
|72.8
|149th
|323rd
|75.6
|Points Allowed
|66.5
|71st
|210th
|31.3
|Rebounds
|34.0
|54th
|189th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|19th
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|136th
|13.6
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.