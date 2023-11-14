The SMU Mustangs (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. The contest airs on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. SMU matchup in this article.

SMU vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

SMU vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

SMU vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends (2022-23)

SMU went 11-18-0 ATS last year.

The Mustangs were an underdog by 5.5 points or more 13 times last year, and covered the spread in five of those matchups.

Texas A&M compiled a 22-11-0 ATS record last year.

The Aggies and their opponents combined to hit the over 15 out of 33 times last season.

