The SMU Mustangs (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SMU vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs shot 42.2% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 40.7% the Aggies' opponents shot last season.

SMU went 9-10 when it shot higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Mustangs were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Aggies finished 19th.

The Mustangs' 70.3 points per game last year were just 3.8 more points than the 66.5 the Aggies gave up.

When it scored more than 66.5 points last season, SMU went 9-10.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SMU Home & Away Comparison

SMU scored 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Mustangs conceded 12.3 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than away (83.1).

Beyond the arc, SMU drained fewer trifectas on the road (6.0 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (28.0%) than at home (33.3%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SMU Upcoming Schedule