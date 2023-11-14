Tuesday's contest between the Houston Cougars (1-0) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-0) at Fertitta Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 95-51 and heavily favors Houston to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

The Bearkats won their last game 67-65 against Houston Christian on Saturday.

Sam Houston vs. Houston Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Sam Houston vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 95, Sam Houston 51

Sam Houston Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bearkats had a -21 scoring differential last season, putting up 67.9 points per game (125th in college basketball) and giving up 68.5 (282nd in college basketball).

In CUSA games, Sam Houston averaged 11.9 fewer points (56.0) than overall (67.9) in 2022-23.

The Bearkats scored more points at home (71.8 per game) than on the road (64.3) last season.

Sam Houston conceded 65.1 points per game at home last season, and 70.3 away.

