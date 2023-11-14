Tuesday's game between the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-1) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) at Teague Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-59 and heavily favors Abilene Christian to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Prairie View A&M vs. Abilene Christian Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas Venue: Teague Center

Prairie View A&M vs. Abilene Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Abilene Christian 78, Prairie View A&M 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Prairie View A&M vs. Abilene Christian

Computer Predicted Spread: Abilene Christian (-18.7)

Abilene Christian (-18.7) Computer Predicted Total: 137.5

Prairie View A&M Performance Insights

Last season Prairie View A&M posted 67.8 points per game (276th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 68.6 points per contest (132nd-ranked).

With 33 boards per game, the Panthers ranked 101st in the nation. They gave up 31.4 rebounds per contest, which ranked 191st in college basketball.

Last season Prairie View A&M ranked 329th in college basketball in assists, delivering 11 per game.

The Panthers averaged 12.9 turnovers per game (283rd-ranked in college basketball). They forced 13.8 turnovers per contest (54th-ranked).

The Panthers ranked 15th-worst in the country with a 30.3% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they made 6 treys per game (315th-ranked in college basketball).

Prairie View A&M surrendered 5.9 three-pointers per game (28th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 33.4% three-point percentage (149th-ranked).

Last year Prairie View A&M took 67% two-pointers, accounting for 75.3% of the team's buckets. It shot 33% three-pointers (24.7% of the team's baskets).

