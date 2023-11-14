How to Watch Prairie View A&M vs. Abilene Christian on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-1) take the court against the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Prairie View A&M vs. Abilene Christian Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
- Florida A&M vs Florida (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Mississippi Valley State vs UConn (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Alcorn State vs Arkansas State (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Jackson State vs Loyola Marymount (10:00 PM ET | November 14)
Prairie View A&M Stats Insights
- The Panthers shot 40.4% from the field, 7.4% lower than the 47.8% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Prairie View A&M had a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 47.8% from the field.
- The Wildcats ranked 142nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Panthers ranked 30th.
- The Panthers scored just 3.3 fewer points per game last year (67.8) than the Wildcats gave up (71.1).
- When it scored more than 71.1 points last season, Prairie View A&M went 7-3.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Prairie View A&M scored 72.4 points per game last season, 7.8 more than it averaged on the road (64.6).
- At home, the Panthers conceded 64.5 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 71.1.
- At home, Prairie View A&M made 5.7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.2). Prairie View A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.6%) than on the road (30.7%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Kansas Christian
|W 89-66
|William J. Nicks Building
|11/8/2023
|@ Seattle U
|L 71-60
|Redhawk Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Washington State
|L 83-65
|Beasley Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|-
|Teague Center
|11/19/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.