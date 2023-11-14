The Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-1) take the court against the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Prairie View A&M vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Prairie View A&M Stats Insights

The Panthers shot 40.4% from the field, 7.4% lower than the 47.8% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Prairie View A&M had a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Wildcats ranked 142nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Panthers ranked 30th.

The Panthers scored just 3.3 fewer points per game last year (67.8) than the Wildcats gave up (71.1).

When it scored more than 71.1 points last season, Prairie View A&M went 7-3.

Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison

At home, Prairie View A&M scored 72.4 points per game last season, 7.8 more than it averaged on the road (64.6).

At home, the Panthers conceded 64.5 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 71.1.

At home, Prairie View A&M made 5.7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.2). Prairie View A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.6%) than on the road (30.7%) as well.

