The Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-1) take the court against the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Prairie View A&M vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Prairie View A&M Stats Insights

  • The Panthers shot 40.4% from the field, 7.4% lower than the 47.8% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Prairie View A&M had a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 47.8% from the field.
  • The Wildcats ranked 142nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Panthers ranked 30th.
  • The Panthers scored just 3.3 fewer points per game last year (67.8) than the Wildcats gave up (71.1).
  • When it scored more than 71.1 points last season, Prairie View A&M went 7-3.

Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Prairie View A&M scored 72.4 points per game last season, 7.8 more than it averaged on the road (64.6).
  • At home, the Panthers conceded 64.5 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 71.1.
  • At home, Prairie View A&M made 5.7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.2). Prairie View A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.6%) than on the road (30.7%) as well.

Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Kansas Christian W 89-66 William J. Nicks Building
11/8/2023 @ Seattle U L 71-60 Redhawk Center
11/10/2023 @ Washington State L 83-65 Beasley Coliseum
11/14/2023 @ Abilene Christian - Teague Center
11/19/2023 UT Martin - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
11/21/2023 @ Eastern Kentucky - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

