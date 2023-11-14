Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Potter County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Potter County, Texas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Potter County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Caprock High School at Lubbock High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tascosa High School at Estacado High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caprock High School at Coronado High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
