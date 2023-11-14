Paul George and Nikola Jokic are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets meet at Ball Arena on Tuesday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and ALT

TNT and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -125) 12.5 (Over: -132) 9.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: +100)

The 26.3 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 4.2 fewer than his prop total set for Tuesday (30.5).

He has grabbed 13.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (12.5).

Jokic's year-long assist average -- 7.7 per game -- is 1.8 assists lower than Tuesday's assist prop bet total (9.5).

Jokic's 1.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +120)

The 18.5-point prop bet for Michael Porter Jr. on Tuesday is 4.8 higher than his scoring average on the season (13.7).

His per-game rebounding average of 11.3 is 3.8 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (7.5).

He 2.7 made three-pointers average is 0.8 lower than his prop bet on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: -169) 2.5 (Over: -115)

The 21.5-point over/under for George on Tuesday is 5.8 lower than his scoring average.

He has pulled down 3.7 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (5.5).

George's assist average -- 4.0 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet (2.5).

George averages 3.0 made three-pointers, 0.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: +132) 2.5 (Over: +132)

The 23.0 points Kawhi Leonard has scored per game this season is 0.5 more than his prop total set for Tuesday (22.5).

His per-game rebound average of 5.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (5.5).

Leonard has averaged 5.0 assists per game, 1.5 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (3.5).

Leonard has made 4.0 three pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

