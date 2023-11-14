Will Miro Heiskanen score a goal when the Dallas Stars square off against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Miro Heiskanen score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Heiskanen stats and insights

Heiskanen has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.

He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 3.2% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes are conceding 42 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Heiskanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Wild 3 0 3 21:39 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 27:36 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 24:29 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Bruins 2 0 2 25:25 Home L 3-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 26:02 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 27:13 Away W 4-3 11/1/2023 Flames 0 0 0 25:05 Away W 4-3 10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 24:03 Home W 5-3 10/26/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 26:20 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:56 Away W 4-1

Stars vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

