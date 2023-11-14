The Dallas Mavericks visit the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Luka Doncic and others in this contest.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW

BSNO and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: +100) 7.5 (Over: -154) 3.5 (Over: -111)

Tuesday's points prop bet for Doncic is 30.5 points. That's 10.5 fewer than his season average of 41.0.

He has pulled down 11.5 rebounds per game, 3.0 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (8.5).

Doncic has averaged 8.5 assists per game, 1.0 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (7.5).

Doncic has connected on 6.0 three pointers per game, 2.5 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: +116) 3.5 (Over: +124)

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s 18.0 points per game are 2.5 higher than Tuesday's prop total.

He has grabbed 5.0 rebounds per game, 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

He drains 3.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet total on Tuesday (3.5).

Dereck Lively Props

PTS REB 8.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: -128)

The 8.5-point over/under set for Dereck Lively on Tuesday is 4.0 lower than his season scoring average of 12.5.

He has grabbed 6.0 boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: +114) 4.5 (Over: -122)

Zion Williamson has racked up 23.5 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.0 points fewer than Tuesday's points prop total.

He has averaged 6.0 rebounds per game, 1.5 fewer than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (7.5).

Williamson has averaged 2.5 assists per game this season, 2.0 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (4.5).

