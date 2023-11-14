The New Orleans Pelicans (4-6) hope to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (8-2) on November 14, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs on BSNO and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Mavericks vs Pelicans Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

This season, the Mavericks have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 46.5% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have knocked down.

Dallas has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 15th.

The 124.1 points per game the Mavericks put up are 7.9 more points than the Pelicans allow (116.2).

When Dallas scores more than 116.2 points, it is 7-0.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Mavericks are averaging one more points per game (124.6) than they are in road games (123.6).

Dallas allows 119.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 116 away from home.

The Mavericks are averaging 17 treys per game, which is one fewer than they're averaging when playing on the road (18). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 40.7% when playing at home and 39.3% in away games.

Mavericks Injuries