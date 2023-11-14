The Lamar Cardinals (1-1) go up against the UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Montagne Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Lamar Stats Insights

The Cardinals shot at a 43.1% rate from the field last season, two percentage points below the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Roadrunners averaged.

Lamar put together a 3-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 45.1% from the field.

The Cardinals were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Roadrunners finished 162nd.

The Cardinals scored 8.7 fewer points per game last year (67.9) than the Roadrunners allowed (76.6).

Lamar put together a 3-3 record last season in games it scored more than 76.6 points.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison

At home, Lamar averaged 70.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 63.2.

In 2022-23, the Cardinals conceded 4.5 fewer points per game at home (71.7) than on the road (76.2).

Beyond the arc, Lamar sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.9 per game) than at home (6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (32%) than at home (33.7%) as well.

