Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kaufman County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Kaufman County, Texas today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Kaufman County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Forney High School at Tyler Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kemp High School at W W Samuell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Terrell High School at Seagoville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
