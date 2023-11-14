The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) face the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Illinois Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Fighting Illini had a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents knocked down.
  • In games Illinois shot higher than 44.5% from the field, it went 13-3 overall.
  • The Golden Eagles ranked 333rd in rebounding in college basketball, the Fighting Illini finished 24th.
  • Last year, the Fighting Illini put up 74.3 points per game, only four more points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles allowed.
  • Illinois had a 15-4 record last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles shot at a 48.6% rate from the field last season, seven percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Fighting Illini averaged.
  • Marquette went 24-4 when it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Fighting Illini ranked 60th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Golden Eagles ranked 280th.
  • The Golden Eagles' 79.3 points per game last year were 12.1 more points than the 67.2 the Fighting Illini gave up.
  • When Marquette gave up fewer than 74.3 points last season, it went 18-1.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison

  • Illinois averaged 77.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.5 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini gave up 62.1 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 69.8.
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Illinois performed better in home games last year, making 8 treys per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 27.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Marquette averaged 83.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 79.7.
  • At home, the Golden Eagles gave up 71.1 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.7).
  • Marquette sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than away (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36%) than away (34.8%).

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Eastern Illinois W 80-52 State Farm Center
11/10/2023 Oakland W 64-53 State Farm Center
11/14/2023 Marquette - State Farm Center
11/17/2023 Valparaiso - State Farm Center
11/19/2023 Southern - State Farm Center

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Northern Illinois W 92-70 Fiserv Forum
11/10/2023 Rider W 95-65 Fiserv Forum
11/14/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center
11/20/2023 UCLA - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Southern - Fiserv Forum

