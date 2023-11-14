How to Watch Illinois vs. Marquette on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) face the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Illinois Stats Insights
- Last season, the Fighting Illini had a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents knocked down.
- In games Illinois shot higher than 44.5% from the field, it went 13-3 overall.
- The Golden Eagles ranked 333rd in rebounding in college basketball, the Fighting Illini finished 24th.
- Last year, the Fighting Illini put up 74.3 points per game, only four more points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles allowed.
- Illinois had a 15-4 record last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles shot at a 48.6% rate from the field last season, seven percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Fighting Illini averaged.
- Marquette went 24-4 when it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.
- The Fighting Illini ranked 60th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Golden Eagles ranked 280th.
- The Golden Eagles' 79.3 points per game last year were 12.1 more points than the 67.2 the Fighting Illini gave up.
- When Marquette gave up fewer than 74.3 points last season, it went 18-1.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- Illinois averaged 77.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.5 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini gave up 62.1 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 69.8.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Illinois performed better in home games last year, making 8 treys per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 27.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Marquette averaged 83.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 79.7.
- At home, the Golden Eagles gave up 71.1 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.7).
- Marquette sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than away (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36%) than away (34.8%).
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 80-52
|State Farm Center
|11/10/2023
|Oakland
|W 64-53
|State Farm Center
|11/14/2023
|Marquette
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/17/2023
|Valparaiso
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/19/2023
|Southern
|-
|State Farm Center
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Northern Illinois
|W 92-70
|Fiserv Forum
|11/10/2023
|Rider
|W 95-65
|Fiserv Forum
|11/14/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/20/2023
|UCLA
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Southern
|-
|Fiserv Forum
