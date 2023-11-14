The Sam Houston Bearkats (1-0) go up against the Houston Cougars (1-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Fertitta Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET.

Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston vs. Sam Houston 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Bearkats' 67.9 points per game last year were 8.4 more points than the 59.5 the Cougars allowed.
  • Sam Houston had an 8-2 record last season when allowing fewer than 64.8 points.
  • Last year, the Cougars recorded 64.8 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 68.5 the Bearkats allowed.
  • Houston went 5-4 last season when scoring more than 68.5 points.

Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Air Force W 99-61 Fertitta Center
11/14/2023 Sam Houston - Fertitta Center
11/19/2023 Grambling - Fertitta Center
11/26/2023 New Orleans - Fertitta Center

