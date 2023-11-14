Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harrison County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Harrison County, Texas today, we've got the information here.
Harrison County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sulphur Springs High School at Hallsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Hallsville, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 15
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Elysian Fields High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Marshall, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
