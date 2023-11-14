Derrick Jones Jr. and the Dallas Mavericks match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on November 12, Jones produced seven points in a 136-124 win against the Pelicans.

We're going to break down Jones' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Derrick Jones Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-110)

Over 7.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+104)

Over 3.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+162)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 112.5 points per game last year made the Pelicans the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

In terms of rebounds, the Pelicans were fifth in the league last year, giving up 41.8 per game.

The Pelicans were the eighth-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 24.9.

Looking at three-point defense, the Pelicans were 12th in the league last season, allowing 12.2 makes per contest.

Derrick Jones Jr. vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 22 7 1 2 2 0 0

