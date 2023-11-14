Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Denton County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Denton County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Denton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
LD Bell High School at Flower Mound High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Flower Mound, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pottsboro High School at Aubrey High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Aubrey, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anna High School at Braswell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Aubrey, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denton High School at Guyer High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Argyle High School at Bishop Lynch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
