Tuesday's game between the Baylor Bears (1-0) and Utah Utes (2-0) going head-to-head at Ferrell Center has a projected final score of 75-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Baylor, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on November 14.

The Bears head into this game on the heels of an 85-53 win over Southern on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Baylor vs. Utah Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Baylor vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 75, Utah 70

Other Big 12 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Baylor Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bears had a +272 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 8.3 points per game. They put up 71.8 points per game, 55th in college basketball, and gave up 63.5 per contest to rank 157th in college basketball.

Offensively, Baylor scored 69.6 points per game last year in conference tilts. To compare, its season average (71.8 points per game) was 2.2 PPG higher.

Offensively the Bears performed better at home last year, averaging 73.1 points per game, compared to 68.8 per game in road games.

Baylor surrendered 57.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 11.4 fewer points than it allowed in road games (68.7).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.