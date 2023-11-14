Tuesday's contest between the Utah Utes (2-0) and Baylor Bears (1-0) squaring off at Ferrell Center has a projected final score of 77-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Utah, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET on November 14.

In their most recent outing on Monday, the Bears claimed an 85-53 win over Southern.

Baylor vs. Utah Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Baylor vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah 77, Baylor 68

Other Big 12 Predictions

Baylor Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bears outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game last season (posting 71.8 points per game, 55th in college basketball, and allowing 63.5 per outing, 157th in college basketball) and had a +272 scoring differential.

On offense, Baylor tallied 69.6 points per game last year in conference action. To compare, its season average (71.8 points per game) was 2.2 PPG higher.

Offensively the Bears performed better when playing at home last season, scoring 73.1 points per game, compared to 68.8 per game when playing on the road.

Baylor allowed 57.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 11.4 fewer points than it allowed in road games (68.7).

