Abilene Christian vs. Prairie View A&M November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) will meet the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
Abilene Christian vs. Prairie View A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Abilene Christian Top Players (2022-23)
- Tobias Cameron: 9.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Damien Daniels: 8.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Airion Simmons: 9.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ali Abdou Dibba: 9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Immanuel Allen: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Prairie View A&M Top Players (2022-23)
- William Douglas: 15.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yahuza Rasas: 10.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Hegel Augustin: 9.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jeremiah Gambrell: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tekorian Smith: 8.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Abilene Christian vs. Prairie View A&M Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Abilene Christian Rank
|Abilene Christian AVG
|Prairie View A&M AVG
|Prairie View A&M Rank
|95th
|75.0
|Points Scored
|67.8
|276th
|211th
|71.1
|Points Allowed
|68.6
|132nd
|298th
|29.6
|Rebounds
|33.0
|101st
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|30th
|219th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|6.0
|315th
|24th
|15.7
|Assists
|11.0
|329th
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|12.9
|283rd
