The Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) will meet the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Abilene Christian vs. Prairie View A&M Game Information

Abilene Christian Top Players (2022-23)

Tobias Cameron: 9.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Prairie View A&M Top Players (2022-23)

William Douglas: 15.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Abilene Christian vs. Prairie View A&M Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Abilene Christian Rank Abilene Christian AVG Prairie View A&M AVG Prairie View A&M Rank 95th 75.0 Points Scored 67.8 276th 211th 71.1 Points Allowed 68.6 132nd 298th 29.6 Rebounds 33.0 101st 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 10.5 30th 219th 7.0 3pt Made 6.0 315th 24th 15.7 Assists 11.0 329th 224th 12.3 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

