The Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-1) go up against the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Abilene Christian vs. Prairie View A&M matchup.

Abilene Christian vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Abilene Christian vs. Prairie View A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Abilene Christian Moneyline Prairie View A&M Moneyline BetMGM Abilene Christian (-16.5) 142.5 -2500 +1050 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Abilene Christian (-16.5) 143.5 -3500 +1200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Abilene Christian vs. Prairie View A&M Betting Trends (2022-23)

Abilene Christian won eight games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

The Wildcats and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 25 times last season.

Prairie View A&M won 11 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Panthers and their opponents combined to go over the point total 11 out of 26 times last season.

