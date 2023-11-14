The Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-1) square off against the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Abilene Christian vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

The Wildcats made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

In games Abilene Christian shot better than 42.9% from the field, it went 10-6 overall.

The Panthers ranked 101st in rebounding in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 298th.

Last year, the 75 points per game the Wildcats put up were 6.4 more points than the Panthers allowed (68.6).

Abilene Christian went 11-5 last season when scoring more than 68.6 points.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison

Abilene Christian averaged 81.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 9.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Wildcats played better in home games last season, ceding 64 points per game, compared to 78.2 on the road.

Abilene Christian averaged 7.4 three-pointers per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged away from home (6.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33.9% in home games and 36.8% in road games.

Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule