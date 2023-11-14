The Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-1) square off against the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Abilene Christian vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
  • In games Abilene Christian shot better than 42.9% from the field, it went 10-6 overall.
  • The Panthers ranked 101st in rebounding in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 298th.
  • Last year, the 75 points per game the Wildcats put up were 6.4 more points than the Panthers allowed (68.6).
  • Abilene Christian went 11-5 last season when scoring more than 68.6 points.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison

  • Abilene Christian averaged 81.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 9.8 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Wildcats played better in home games last season, ceding 64 points per game, compared to 78.2 on the road.
  • Abilene Christian averaged 7.4 three-pointers per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged away from home (6.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33.9% in home games and 36.8% in road games.

Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Oklahoma State W 64-59 Gallagher-Iba Arena
11/10/2023 @ NC State L 84-64 PNC Arena
11/14/2023 Prairie View A&M - Teague Center
11/17/2023 San Jose State - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/29/2023 @ UT Arlington - College Park Center

