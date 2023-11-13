How to Watch UTEP vs. UCSB on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The UTEP Miners (2-0) square off against the UCSB Gauchos (0-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on CBS Sports Network.
UTEP vs. UCSB Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
- TV: CBS Sports Network
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
- Florida International vs Miami (FL) (7:00 PM ET | November 13)
- Western Carolina vs Middle Tennessee (7:30 PM ET | November 13)
UTEP Stats Insights
- The Miners made 44.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points higher than the Gauchos allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- UTEP had an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Miners were the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Gauchos finished 312th.
- Last year, the Miners scored 68.5 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 65.9 the Gauchos allowed.
- UTEP had a 12-10 record last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.
UTEP Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last season, UTEP averaged 3.3 more points per game (69.9) than it did when playing on the road (66.6).
- Defensively the Miners played better at home last season, surrendering 63.8 points per game, compared to 74.7 in away games.
- When playing at home, UTEP made 0.1 fewer treys per game (4.8) than away from home (4.9). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (28.1%) compared to on the road (30.9%).
UTEP Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|McMurry
|W 120-71
|Don Haskins Center
|11/9/2023
|USAO
|W 123-72
|Don Haskins Center
|11/13/2023
|UCSB
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|11/17/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|11/22/2023
|Cal
|-
|JSerra Pavilion
