The UTEP Miners (2-0) square off against the UCSB Gauchos (0-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on CBS Sports Network.

UTEP vs. UCSB Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
How to Watch Other CUSA Games

UTEP Stats Insights

  • The Miners made 44.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points higher than the Gauchos allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
  • UTEP had an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Miners were the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Gauchos finished 312th.
  • Last year, the Miners scored 68.5 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 65.9 the Gauchos allowed.
  • UTEP had a 12-10 record last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last season, UTEP averaged 3.3 more points per game (69.9) than it did when playing on the road (66.6).
  • Defensively the Miners played better at home last season, surrendering 63.8 points per game, compared to 74.7 in away games.
  • When playing at home, UTEP made 0.1 fewer treys per game (4.8) than away from home (4.9). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (28.1%) compared to on the road (30.9%).

UTEP Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 McMurry W 120-71 Don Haskins Center
11/9/2023 USAO W 123-72 Don Haskins Center
11/13/2023 UCSB - Don Haskins Center
11/17/2023 Austin Peay - Don Haskins Center
11/22/2023 Cal - JSerra Pavilion

