The UTEP Miners (2-0) square off against the UCSB Gauchos (0-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UTEP vs. UCSB Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

UTEP Stats Insights

The Miners made 44.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points higher than the Gauchos allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

UTEP had an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Miners were the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Gauchos finished 312th.

Last year, the Miners scored 68.5 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 65.9 the Gauchos allowed.

UTEP had a 12-10 record last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UTEP Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, UTEP averaged 3.3 more points per game (69.9) than it did when playing on the road (66.6).

Defensively the Miners played better at home last season, surrendering 63.8 points per game, compared to 74.7 in away games.

When playing at home, UTEP made 0.1 fewer treys per game (4.8) than away from home (4.9). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (28.1%) compared to on the road (30.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTEP Upcoming Schedule