The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-1) square off against the Northwestern State Demons (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the SFA vs. Northwestern State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

SFA vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

SFA vs. Northwestern State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SFA Moneyline Northwestern State Moneyline BetMGM SFA (-12.5) 149.5 -1000 +625 FanDuel SFA (-13.5) 150.5 -1050 +630

SFA vs. Northwestern State Betting Trends (2022-23)

SFA compiled a 15-11-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in 'Jacks games.

Northwestern State compiled a 17-13-0 record against the spread last year.

Demons games went over the point total 17 out of 30 times last season.

