The Northwestern State Demons (1-1) go up against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-1) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Prather Coliseum. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

SFA vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

SFA Stats Insights

Last season, the 'Jacks had a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.9% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Demons' opponents knocked down.

SFA had a 15-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.4% from the field.

The 'Jacks were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Demons ranked 270th.

Last year, the 75.8 points per game the 'Jacks averaged were just 3.7 more points than the Demons gave up (72.1).

When SFA scored more than 72.1 points last season, it went 16-2.

SFA Home & Away Comparison

SFA put up 78.4 points per game last year at home, which was 2.1 more points than it averaged away from home (76.3).

The 'Jacks surrendered 64.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 78.6 in road games.

At home, SFA sunk 0.9 fewer threes per game (6.2) than in away games (7.1). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (35.9%) compared to away from home (42.7%).

SFA Upcoming Schedule