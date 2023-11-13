The Houston Cougars (1-0) meet the Stetson Hatters (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Houston vs. Stetson Game Information

Houston Top Players (2022-23)

Marcus Sasser: 16.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Jarace Walker: 11.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK J'wan Roberts: 10.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Jamal Shead: 10.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Tramon Mark: 10.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Stetson Top Players (2022-23)

Stephan D. Swenson: 10.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Blackmon: 15.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Josh Smith: 9.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Wheza Panzo: 8.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Luke Brown: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Houston vs. Stetson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Houston Rank Houston AVG Stetson AVG Stetson Rank 98th 74.9 Points Scored 76.8 58th 2nd 57.5 Points Allowed 73.8 284th 13th 35.9 Rebounds 31.2 220th 11th 11.4 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 134th 7.7 3pt Made 10.0 9th 62nd 14.7 Assists 13.8 117th 11th 9.4 Turnovers 10.1 25th

