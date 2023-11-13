How to Watch Houston vs. Stetson on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 7 Houston Cougars (2-0) take the court against the Stetson Hatters (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Houston vs. Stetson Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Houston Stats Insights
- The Cougars shot 45.9% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Hatters allowed to opponents.
- In games Houston shot better than 45.4% from the field, it went 20-0 overall.
- The Cougars were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hatters finished 220th.
- Last year, the Cougars averaged only 1.1 more points per game (74.9) than the Hatters gave up (73.8).
- Houston went 20-0 last season when scoring more than 73.8 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Houston Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last year, Houston scored 1.7 more points per game (77.3) than it did on the road (75.6).
- In 2022-23, the Cougars gave up 54.4 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 60.9.
- At home, Houston averaged 0.9 fewer threes per game (7.9) than in away games (8.8). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (34.0%) compared to in road games (39.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|UL Monroe
|W 84-31
|Fertitta Center
|11/11/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|W 82-50
|Fertitta Center
|11/13/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Fertitta Center
|11/16/2023
|Towson
|-
|TD Arena
|11/24/2023
|Montana
|-
|Fertitta Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.