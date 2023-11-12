How to Watch Women's Super League Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Sunday, November 12
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Women's Super League schedule on Sunday is not one to miss. The outings include Tottenham Hotspur W playing Liverpool W.
Watch your favorite Women's Super League team this season on Paramount+ and Fubo!
Women's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Liverpool W vs Tottenham Hotspur W
- Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
Watch Arsenal W vs Leicester City WFC
- Game Time: 1:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
Make sure you're following along with Women's Super League action all year long on Fubo and Paramount+!
