Will Tony Pollard Score a Touchdown Against the Giants in Week 10?
The Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants are slated to square off in a Week 10 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Tony Pollard hit paydirt in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.
Cowboys vs Giants Anytime TD Bets
Will Tony Pollard score a touchdown against the Giants?
Odds to score a TD this game: -152 (Bet $15.20 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Dallas' top rusher, Pollard, has carried the ball 120 times for 474 yards (59.3 per game), with two touchdowns.
- Pollard has also added 29 catches for 190 yards (23.8 per game).
- Pollard has posted a rushing touchdown in only one game this year, but had multiple rushing TDs in that game.
Tony Pollard Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|14
|70
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|25
|72
|0
|7
|37
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|23
|122
|0
|3
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|11
|47
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|8
|29
|0
|4
|35
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|15
|30
|0
|6
|80
|0
|Week 8
|Rams
|12
|53
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|12
|51
|0
|3
|12
|0
