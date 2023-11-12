The Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants are slated to square off in a Week 10 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Tony Pollard hit paydirt in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Odds to score a TD this game: -152 (Bet $15.20 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Dallas' top rusher, Pollard, has carried the ball 120 times for 474 yards (59.3 per game), with two touchdowns.

Pollard has also added 29 catches for 190 yards (23.8 per game).

Pollard has posted a rushing touchdown in only one game this year, but had multiple rushing TDs in that game.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 14 70 2 2 12 0 Week 2 Jets 25 72 0 7 37 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 23 122 0 3 -1 0 Week 4 Patriots 11 47 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @49ers 8 29 0 4 35 0 Week 6 @Chargers 15 30 0 6 80 0 Week 8 Rams 12 53 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Eagles 12 51 0 3 12 0

