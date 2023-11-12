The Texas Longhorns (1-0) play the Liberty Lady Flames (2-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on LHN.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: Longhorn Network

Texas vs. Liberty 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Flames averaged 12.6 more points per game last year (70) than the Longhorns allowed (57.4).

Liberty went 19-5 last season when giving up fewer than 72.9 points.

Last year, the Longhorns recorded 72.9 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 63 the Flames gave up.

Texas had a 22-4 record last season when putting up more than 63 points.

Last season, the Longhorns had a 44% shooting percentage from the field, which was six% lower than the 50% of shots the Flames' opponents hit.

The Flames shot at a 27.3% rate from the field last season, 10.1 percentage points fewer than the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Longhorns averaged.

Texas Schedule