The San Jose State Spartans (2-0) go up against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas Tech vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Texas Tech Stats Insights

Last season, the Red Raiders had a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.0% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Spartans' opponents made.

Texas Tech went 14-8 when it shot better than 41.9% from the field.

The Spartans ranked 29th in rebounding in college basketball, the Red Raiders finished 114th.

Last year, the Red Raiders put up 7.1 more points per game (73.3) than the Spartans allowed (66.2).

Texas Tech had a 15-7 record last season when putting up more than 66.2 points.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison

Texas Tech put up 77.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 66.0 points per game away from home, a difference of 11.4 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Red Raiders surrendered 68.4 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 72.1.

When playing at home, Texas Tech drained 1.0 more threes per game (7.6) than in away games (6.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to in away games (33.5%).

