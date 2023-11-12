How to Watch Texas Tech vs. San Jose State on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The San Jose State Spartans (2-0) go up against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Texas Tech vs. San Jose State Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
- Eastern Washington vs Cincinnati (12:00 PM ET | November 12)
- Idaho State vs Iowa State (1:00 PM ET | November 12)
Texas Tech Stats Insights
- Last season, the Red Raiders had a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.0% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Spartans' opponents made.
- Texas Tech went 14-8 when it shot better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Spartans ranked 29th in rebounding in college basketball, the Red Raiders finished 114th.
- Last year, the Red Raiders put up 7.1 more points per game (73.3) than the Spartans allowed (66.2).
- Texas Tech had a 15-7 record last season when putting up more than 66.2 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison
- Texas Tech put up 77.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 66.0 points per game away from home, a difference of 11.4 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Red Raiders surrendered 68.4 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 72.1.
- When playing at home, Texas Tech drained 1.0 more threes per game (7.6) than in away games (6.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to in away games (33.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 73-46
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/12/2023
|San Jose State
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/16/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/22/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Imperial Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.