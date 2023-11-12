The San Jose State Spartans (2-0) go up against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas Tech vs. San Jose State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Texas Tech Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Red Raiders had a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.0% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Spartans' opponents made.
  • Texas Tech went 14-8 when it shot better than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Spartans ranked 29th in rebounding in college basketball, the Red Raiders finished 114th.
  • Last year, the Red Raiders put up 7.1 more points per game (73.3) than the Spartans allowed (66.2).
  • Texas Tech had a 15-7 record last season when putting up more than 66.2 points.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison

  • Texas Tech put up 77.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 66.0 points per game away from home, a difference of 11.4 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Red Raiders surrendered 68.4 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 72.1.
  • When playing at home, Texas Tech drained 1.0 more threes per game (7.6) than in away games (6.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to in away games (33.5%).

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce W 73-46 United Supermarkets Arena
11/12/2023 San Jose State - United Supermarkets Arena
11/16/2023 Texas A&M-CC - United Supermarkets Arena
11/22/2023 Villanova - Imperial Arena

