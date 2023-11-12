The Texas Southern Tigers (2-7) meet a fellow SWAC opponent when they visit the Alcorn State Braves (6-3) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Shell Energy Stadium.

Offensively, Texas Southern ranks 53rd in the FCS with 366.2 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 71st in total defense (359.1 yards allowed per contest). With 363.0 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Alcorn State ranks 58th in the FCS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 29th, giving up 307.2 total yards per game.

Texas Southern vs. Alcorn State Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Texas Southern vs. Alcorn State Key Statistics

Texas Southern Alcorn State 366.2 (77th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.0 (81st) 359.1 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307.2 (17th) 197.2 (17th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.0 (34th) 169.0 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.0 (67th) 4 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (78th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Texas Southern Stats Leaders

Jace Wilson has 1,168 pass yards for Texas Southern, completing 54.9% of his passes and collecting nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 156 rushing yards (19.5 ypg) on 63 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

LaDarius Owens has racked up 1,045 yards on 155 carries while finding paydirt five times as a runner.

This season, Jacorey Howard has carried the ball 56 times for 363 yards (40.3 per game) and five touchdowns.

Jyrin Johnson's team-leading 369 yards as a receiver have come on 36 catches (out of 39 targets) with four touchdowns.

Quaydarius Davis has caught 30 passes for 326 yards (36.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Trenton Leary's 14 grabs are good enough for 194 yards and one touchdown.

Alcorn State Stats Leaders

Aaron Allen has racked up 1,745 yards (193.9 ypg) while completing 64.9% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 105 yards with two touchdowns.

Jarveon Howard has carried the ball 120 times for 701 yards, with four touchdowns.

Tyler Macon has racked up 163 yards on 17 carries with one touchdown.

Monterio Hunt has totaled 27 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 375 (41.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 26 times and has two touchdowns.

Malik Rodgers has put together a 364-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 18 passes on 24 targets.

Tavarious Griffin's 23 receptions (on 17 targets) have netted him 299 yards (33.2 ypg) and five touchdowns.

