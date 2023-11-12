Sunday's game features the Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) and the North Texas Eagles (2-0) facing off at Reed Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 68-65 win for Texas A&M according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Aggies are coming off of a 73-50 victory against Texas A&M-CC in their last outing on Thursday.

Texas A&M vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Texas A&M vs. North Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 68, North Texas 65

Other SEC Predictions

Texas A&M Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Aggies put up 56.9 points per game (323rd in college basketball) while giving up 63.9 per outing last season (171st in college basketball). They had a -203 scoring differential and were outscored by seven points per game.

In conference action, Texas A&M put up fewer points per contest (53.7) than its overall average (56.9).

At home, the Aggies scored 7.3 more points per game last year (58.3) than they did when playing on the road (51).

In 2022-23, Texas A&M ceded 58.3 points per game in home games. Away from home, it allowed 69.1.

