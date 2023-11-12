You can see player prop bet odds for Mats Zuccarello, Joe Pavelski and other players on the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars ahead of their matchup at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday at Xcel Energy Center.

Stars vs. Wild Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Pavelski has collected five goals and seven assists in 13 games for Dallas, good for 12 points.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Nov. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Bruins Nov. 6 1 0 1 4 at Canucks Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 at Oilers Nov. 2 1 2 3 3

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Roope Hintz has totaled 11 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has five goals and six assists.

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Nov. 11 0 0 0 5 at Blue Jackets Nov. 9 0 0 0 2 vs. Bruins Nov. 6 0 0 0 3 at Canucks Nov. 4 0 0 0 0 at Oilers Nov. 2 2 1 3 3

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Jason Robertson is a crucial player on offense for Dallas with three goals and seven assists.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Nov. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Bruins Nov. 6 0 1 1 2 at Canucks Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 at Oilers Nov. 2 0 1 1 2

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Zuccarello is Minnesota's leading contributor with 15 points. He has three goals and 12 assists this season.

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Nov. 10 0 2 2 6 at Rangers Nov. 9 0 0 0 2 at Islanders Nov. 7 0 1 1 3 vs. Rangers Nov. 4 1 1 2 4 vs. Devils Nov. 2 0 1 1 1

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Kirill Kaprizov is another of Minnesota's offensive options, contributing 14 points (five goals, nine assists) to the team.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Nov. 10 1 1 2 4 at Rangers Nov. 9 0 0 0 2 at Islanders Nov. 7 1 0 1 4 vs. Rangers Nov. 4 0 1 1 7 vs. Devils Nov. 2 1 0 1 2

