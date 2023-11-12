The Sam Houston Bearkats (1-1) take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (0-1) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma State vs. Sam Houston matchup.

Sam Houston vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sam Houston vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma State Moneyline Sam Houston Moneyline BetMGM Oklahoma State (-7.5) 138.5 -400 +300 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Oklahoma State (-7.5) 137.5 -330 +260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sam Houston vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Sam Houston put together a 15-11-0 record against the spread last year.

The Bearkats were an underdog by 7.5 points or more three times last season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Oklahoma State covered 14 times in 31 games with a spread last season.

A total of 15 Cowboys games last season hit the over.

